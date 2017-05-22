BREAKING NEWS: Two Northampton 20-year-olds killed in collision

Two Northampton men aged just 20 have been confirmed as the victims of a fatal collision on the A605.

Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas, both 20 from Louise Road, Northampton, were passengers in a blue Vauxhall Corsa when it collided with a blue Ford Focus at about 2am on May 7, police have revealed.

The collision happened on the A605 at Elton, near Oundle and both men were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old Northamptonshire teenager was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been bailed until August 1.

A woman who was also in the Corsa was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident CC-07052017-0055.