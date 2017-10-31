BREAKING NEWS: Two lanes shut on M1 in Northamptonshire following multi-vehicle collision

Motorists on the M1 in Northamptonshire are being warned of severe delays following two accidents.

According to Highways England, the hard shoulder and two lanes have been shut this afternoon on the the M1 southbound, between junctions J15 and J14, with queues backing up to 15a.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police this afternoon confirmed that two collisions took place on the M1 southbound within one hour.

Police were called to the first incident at 3.40pm, which happened just south of Watford Gap Services. Two vehicles were involved in a collision in lane two and a male driver has been injured.

Incident two was reported to police at 4.22pm involving a car and a lorry near Newport Pagnell.

No injuries are believed to be life threatening.