BREAKING NEWS: Town centre roads taped off after reports of electrical fire

Streets in the centre of Northampton had to be closed off after reports of smoke 'billowing' from an electrical junction.

Derngate was shut between Guildhall Road and Victoria Promenade this morning, while an area in St Giles Street remains cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said the service was called to reports of smoke coming from a junction box and the roads were taped off as a precaution.

Western Power Distribution workers are currently at the scene.

Jonathan Williams, director of Montague Jeffery, spotted smoke billowing from a junction box at around 6.30am.

Several businesses in the area are reporting a loss of power.