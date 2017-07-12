BREAKING NEWS: Three guilty of murder in David Miller case

Three defendants in the David Miller case were adjudged to be guilty of murder by members of the jury, with the fourth guilty of manslaughter.

Michael Hallett, 37, Joseph Catlin, 30, Zena Kane, 35, were all convicted of murder, and Ian Cuthbertson, 51, was deemed guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Miller was killed in his flat sometime between the evening of June 10 and morning of June 11 last year with four people accused of murdering him, and of making crude attempts to dispose of the body in the days leading up to their arrests on June 14.

The defendants will be sentenced this afternoon.