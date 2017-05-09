BREAKING NEWS: Sexual assault investigation launched at Northampton churchyard

A cordon has been placed around a Northampton town centre churchyard after reports of a sexual assault overnight, police have confirmed.

Police tape was placed around the four entrances to St Giles Church early this morning and officers are still patrolling the scene.

The cordon around St Giles Church this morning.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police has now confirmed that the force is investigating a suspected sex attack.

She said: “Detectives have launched an investigation following the report of a sexual assault in St Giles Street, Northampton at around 8.30am yesterday evening, Monday, May 8.

“Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Earlier this morning Vicar at St Giles Church Steve Kelly said police had informed him they were searching the churchyard at 7am this morning but had not given many details.

He said: "We're not sure how serious this is. "They told me the churchyard would need to be closed until they complete their search but I guess if they narrow the search area down it could reopen earlier."

Mr Kelly said he walked by the church quite late last night and there was no cordon at that time. More updates to follow.

