BREAKING NEWS: Severe delays on the M1 of up to an HOUR-AND-A-HALF after accident

Motorists have been warned to avoid the M1 northbound near Northampton after an accident earlier this morning brought traffic to a standstill.
The delays start just after junction 16 and stretch up to junction 17, according to reports from Highways England.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the delays were due to a collision involving five lorries at around 7.30am.
Ambulance crews and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue have attended the scene.
Traffic is also reportedly slow southbound as vehicles pass the scene.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northampton Chronicle and Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.