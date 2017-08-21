BREAKING NEWS: Severe delays on the M1 of up to an HOUR-AND-A-HALF after accident

Have your say

Motorists have been warned to avoid the M1 northbound near Northampton after an accident earlier this morning brought traffic to a standstill.

The delays start just after junction 16 and stretch up to junction 17, according to reports from Highways England.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the delays were due to a collision involving five lorries at around 7.30am.

Ambulance crews and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue have attended the scene.

Traffic is also reportedly slow southbound as vehicles pass the scene.