BREAKING NEWS: Severe delays of up to TWO HOURS on the M1 near Northampton after accident

Drivers are being warned of severe delays on the M1 approaching Northampton from Milton Keynes after an accident earlier this morning.

Two lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between junction 14 at Milton Keynes and junction 15 at Northampton after an accident earlier this morning. There are no details at this stage as to the nature of the accident.

Highways England is reporting stationary traffic northbound with delays of up to two hours. Southbound is very slow as vehicles pass the accident and delays are being reported on the A45 coming out of Northampton and approaching junction 15.