BREAKING NEWS: Seventeen-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Northampton

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested this morning on suspicion of murder.

The arrest was made in connection with an incident in Aldbury Court, off St George's Street, Semilong, shortly after 5pm yesterday (Tuesday).

St George's Street remains closed to everyone except residents.

A boy - also aged 17 - suffered injuries to his neck and was taken to hospital, but later died. Next of kin have been informed and officers are preparing a report for the coroner.

Aldbury Court remains cordoned off and McDonalds at the Drapery in the town centre remains closed as part of the investigation.

Officers continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers.