BREAKING NEWS: Serious accident on the A45 in Northampton

Reports are coming in of a serious accident involving up to five vehicles on the A45 in Northampton.

Highways England is reporting severe delays on the westbound carriageway near Northampton, with traffic queuing back to the Riverside retail park.

One eye-witness, speaking to the Chron at 6.15pm, said emergency services were on the scene and the accident appeared to have involved about five cars.

No other information is available at present.