BREAKING NEWS: Second Northampton man arrested in connection to 64-year-old's murder

A 24-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police have confirmed.

He is the second Northampton man to be arrested in connection with the murder of 64-year-old Hang Yin Leung, from Milton Keynes, following another arrest in late April.

She was taken to hospital following a burglary at her home in Orne Gardens, Milton Keynes, at around 6pm on January 31. She died in hospital on February 11.

A 22-year-old man from Northampton was also arrested on April 30 and was subsequently released on bail.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information in connection with the incident. Anyone with information can contact the police on 101 and quote reference '43170030690'.