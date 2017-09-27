BREAKING NEWS: Second man charged after alleged stabbing in Northampton

Two men have now been taken into custody after a man was stabbed in the neck in Northampton.

The men have both been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent following the incident in Nene Way, Kings Heath in the early hours of Sunday, September 24.

Sean Devine, from Hardingstone and Paul Culverhouse, from South Oval, Northampton will now appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday 25 October.

A 39-year-old man was taken to from University Hospital, Coventry, with a stab wound to the neck. He has had surgery and has since been released.

