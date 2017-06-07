BREAKING NEWS: Road incident in Northampton leads to gridlock in town centre with delays of up to an hour reported

Northampton town centre has come to a standstill after a road collision closed a major road near the St James End area.

Even though the road has since reopened, motorists are still reportedly queueing for 60 minutes in some parts of town.

Spencer Bridge Road was closed earlier this afternoon (June 7) to allow an air ambulance to land after a serious crash.

Northamptonshire Police say one person is believed to have serious injuries.

Spencer Bridge Road has now reopened but tailbacks from the incident have now led to severe delays for commuters heading home.