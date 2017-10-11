BREAKING NEWS: Road closed due to building on fire near Northampton town centre

A road has been closed near Northampton town centre after reports of a building fire.

Two fire engines have been sent to Victoria Gardens following reports of flames coming from a building close to the Morrison's supermarket.

Firefighters have been scrambled to Victoria Promenade.

Details of the incident are slim so far, but traffic is being held both ways at the junction with Victoria Promenade while emergency services attend the scene.

Firefighters were seen entering a terraced house in Victoria Promenade in the past hour and there have been unconfirmed reports of flames seen coming from a residential property.

Traffic is still backed up on the surrounding road network, though the road block is expected to be lifted shortly.

Updates to follow.

