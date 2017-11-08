BREAKING NEWS: Police tape off Northampton churchyard following incident

Officers have taped off a churchyard in Northampton and scrambled the police helicopter after a fight that left a man with serious injuries.

The force helicopter is currently hovering above the town centre following an incident in the churchyard of the Holy Sepulchre Church in Sheep Street.

Police have taped off a churchyard in the centre of Northampton.

A force spokeswoman said the force was called at 3.30pm to reports of an "altercation between two men".

"One man has been left with serious injuries but they are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing," she continued.

"He has been taken to Northampton General Hospital."

An area of the yard is currently taped off near to where several tents are currently pitched up. Police have been conducting enquiries in the area and it is understood one of the men is still at large.

The spokeswoman said it is not thought a weapon was used in the suspected assault.

An ambulance is also currently at the scene.

Updates to follow.