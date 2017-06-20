BREAKING NEWS: Police tape off football fields in Northampton

Police have taped off a number of football fields in Northampton after an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Eye-witnesses said police were at the football pitches off Neneway in Northampton from about 5am on Tuesday and up to nine police cars were understood to be in attendance.

Police officers at the scene near Nene Way, Northampton, on Tuesday morning

There are currently three police cars at the scene and officers are guarding the area.

No information has been released by Northamptonshire Police as yet. The Chron has requested information from the press office and our reporter is currently at the scene.

More on this as we get it.

