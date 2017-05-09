BREAKING NEWS: Police tape off entrances to churchyard in Northampton town centre

Police have taped off the entrances to the churchyard at St Giles Church in Northampton this morning.

Officers are at the scene and have taped off the entrances from St Giles Street and York Road. There are no details as to the nature of the incident at this stage but requests for information have been made to police and we are awaiting a response.

Police officers at the churchyard at St Giles Church this morning

Vicar at St Giles Church Steve Kelly said police had informed him they were searching the churchyard at 7am this morning but had not given many details.

He said: "We're not sure how serious this is.

"They told me the churchyard would need to be closed until they complete their search but I guess if they narrow the search area down it could reopen earlier."

Mr Kelly said he walked by the church quite late last night and there was no cordon at that time.

