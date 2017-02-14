BREAKING NEWS: Police launch murder inquiry after teenager dies following attack in Northampton

A murder inquiry was launched in Northampton on Tuesday night after a 17-year-old boy died after he was attacked in the town centre.

The teenager was injured during an assault in St George's Street, Northampton shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, a spokesman for the police said.

He suffered injuries to his neck and was taken to hospital, but later died, he added.

Detectives Inspector Phil Mills, from the Major Crime Team, said: “This was a tragic incident and we have a number of detectives working on this case.

“This occurred in a residential area, a number of people would have been in the area at the time. We want these witnesses to come forward and contact us with any information they have, by calling 101 or Crimestoppers.”