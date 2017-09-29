BREAKING NEWS: Police issue description of man wanted in connection with Northampton stabbing

Detectives are seeking a man "in his early 20s" they want to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Northampton yesterday.

The 34-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the leg during an altercation at an address in Balfour Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow, sometime between 12.30pm and 1pm yesterday.

The victim had to be airlifted to the University Hospital Coventry for emergency treatment, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The offender, who is believed to have run off in the direction of Bunting Road, was described as black, aged in his early 20s with a slim build. He had long black hair, possibly either in dreadlocks or matted, and he was wearing a dark-coloured hoody and dark jogging bottoms

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.