BREAKING NEWS: Police investigate sex assault in Northampton town centre

An appeal has been made for witnesses who were in Northampton town centre in the early hours of this morning after a woman reported a sex attack.

Officers confirmed to the Chron that they are looking into the allegation after police tape was spotted at the scene, stopping people walking down Francis Jetty - down the side of Revolution bar in Bridge Street - this morning.

The alleged offence took place at about 2.30am this morning.

A spokeswoman said: "Detectives are investigating and would like to speak to anyone in the area of Bridge Street at the time."

Police said they would not be releasing any further details at such an early stage of the investigation.