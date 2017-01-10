BREAKING NEWS: Police discover body on M1 in Northamptonshire

A body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the M1 in Northamptonshire, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for the force said a stretch of the M1 motorway in Northamptonshire is expected to remain closed for most of today following the discovery of a body in road.

"The motorway’s northbound carriageway was closed at about 3am, Tuesday, January 10, from junctions 16 to 17," he said.

"Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and diversions will be in place.

"A police investigation into the incident is under way, he added.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can police on 101 or 03000111222 if outside of the county.