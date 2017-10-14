BREAKING NEWS: Police confirm man was injured by gunman in Kettering who got out of car to shoot victim

A gunman who pulled up in car, got out and shot a man in the leg in Kettering is being hunted by police.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the incident happened in Field Street, Kettering on Saturday October 14.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed eye-witness reports that a man had been shot.

"At about 4.45pm, a man was injured when another man got out of a vehicle and approached with him with a firearm before shooting him in the leg.

"The victim has been taken to University Hospital, Coventry, for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

"Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses," he said.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.