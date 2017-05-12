BREAKING NEWS: Police confirm man died after accident in Northamptonshire

Police have this morning confirmed a 50-year-old man died following a road traffic collision in Northamptonshire yesterday morning.

The local man was driving a blue Ford Focus when the collision with a red and white Scania LGV at the junction of the A43 and Geddington Road took place at about 7.15am on Thursday (May 11).

The road was closed until late yesterday afternoon while police were at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision can contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.