BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian seriously injured in a collision in Northampton has died

A 46-year-old man who was seriously injured in a collision in Northampton earlier this week has sadly died.

The collision happened just before 12.45am on Wednesday, June 28 in Bedford Road, close to the Workbridge Centre entrance when a black Vauxhall Vectra was in collision with the pedestrian.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he later died, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said today.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.