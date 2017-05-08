BREAKING NEWS: Northampton's worst ever sex offenders jailed for at least 27 years

An evil Northampton couple who fed children crack cocaine and shot a boy with a crossbow as part of a depraved 10-year sex-offending spree at their home have been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Nicholas and Joan Taylor subjected nine children, as young as 11, to a campaign of abuse which saw them use crack cocaine to force them to carry out sex acts on them.



The depraved pair got youngsters hooked on Class A drugs to make them "more compliant" before sexually assaulting them between 1996 and 2006.



When police raided their home they also found a baseball bat under the bed they used to threaten victims which had the words "The Pain" inscribed on it.



Today Nicholas, 47, was jailed for life, with a minimum of 18 years, after he was previously found guilty of 62 offences, including 13 rapes.



Wife Joan, 44, was convicted of 22 offences, including six rapes, and was jailed for 18 years.



Jailing the couple at Leicester Crown Court, Judge Nicholas Dean QC branded Nicholas "a monster".



He told him: "You caused children to become addicted to drugs and you used their bodies for your pleasure.



"In truth your behaviour stems from craven lack of any moral compass and your depraved appetite for drugs and sexual gratification.



"You raped children. You are an intelligent man, but a monster.



"I have looked to see whether you have any redeeming characteristics, whether there might be any prospect that you will ever be anything better than a monster.



"I see no good in you, I see no prospect of you changing."



Following the case, police released shocking pictures showing the conditions inside their squalid home in Briar Hill, Northampton, as well as a "peep hole" cut into a bedroom door.



During the trial prosecutor David Herbert QC said Nicholas fired a crossbow at one of his victims and made him stand in front of a dart board at their home.



He said: "Nicholas Taylor would also throw darts at him. If he moved he could be hit."



Jurors were told one girl was injected with amphetamines to get her hooked and then driven to a layby to perform sex acts on a man.



Another boy was made to carry out sex acts on Nicholas and Joan in return for crack cocaine.



Mr Herbert described Nicholas as a "bullying" figure who liked to think of himself as a local "hard man".



Nicholas Taylor was found guilty of 62 charges, including rape, indecency with a child and supply of Class A drugs.



His wife of 14 years was found guilty of 22 charges, including rape, indecency with a child and supply of Class A drugs.



She pleaded guilty to nine additional charges prior to the start of the trial.



Northamptonshire Police said their investigation which began in 2014 was the largest of its type in the force's history.



Detective Inspector Adam Pendlebury, who oversaw the investigation, said: "We welcome the Judge's decision to impose the longest possible sentence on the Taylors.



"The pain and suffering they caused their victims cannot be underestimated and I hope the knowledge that their abusers will be in prison for many years will give the victims some comfort.



"Neither Nicholas nor Joan have shown any remorse for their actions despite knowing how their actions have impacted on their victims."



Each of the victims, all of who were abused in the Taylor's home gave evidence at the trial.



Det Insp Pendlebury added: "The Taylors plied their victims with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them and that abuse has had a lasting impact on their victims.



"I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their support during our investigation and the court process.



"Coming forward and giving evidence during the trial was incredibly brave and has led to two dangerous individuals being sent to prison for a very long time.



"I want the outcome of this case to show victims of these types of incidents that you will be taken seriously and that justice can be served, no matter when the crime took place."