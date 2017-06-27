BREAKING NEWS: Northampton man, 22, denies serious assault outside Northampton pub

A man has been charged with wounding a pubgoer in an alleged one-punch assault outside a Northampton late bar.
A 30-year-old man remains in a critical condition following an alleged incident in the early hours of Sunday morning outside the Bantam Cock pub in Abington Square.
This morning, 22-year-old Jake Robinson, of Northampton, appeared in front of magistrates charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
He spoke only to confirm his name and address and to enter a not guilty plea to the charge.
Robinson, who wore a hooded coat and a black top, was bailed on condition he does not enter Northampton, does not attend any licensed premises and adheres to a curfew between 7pm and 5am.
Robinson will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 26.
