BREAKING NEWS: Northampton General Hospital still treating patients but emergencies being diverted to nearby hospitals

Northampton General Hospital's main and A&E entrances have been shut as emergency services deal with an ongoing incident involving a vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: “Our main entrance and emergency department entrance are closed while the fire and rescue service deal with the vehicle.

"Patients and visitors to the hospital are asked to use other entrances.

"For emergency admissions by ambulance, we’re working with EMAS and being supported by neighbouring hospitals. Some but not all ambulance patients will be taken to hospitals nearby.”