BREAKING NEWS: More than half of gang accused of stabbing Liam Hunt to death plead not guilty

Seven people will appear in court today charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy from Northampton.

Liam Hunt was stabbed to death in St George's Street, near the town centre, on February 14 this year.

Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, James Dodd, 18, from Sentinel Road, Northampton, and two other boys who cannot be named due to their age have all pleaded not guilty to his murder at Northampton Crown Court this morning.

Three other boys, who cannot be named due to their age, will appear in court this afternoon.

A six-week trial has been set for February 5 next year

The prosecution alleges the fatal blow was a knife wound to the 17-year-old's neck.