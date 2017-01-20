BREAKING NEWS: More than 30 firefighters scrambled to Northampton town centre pub fire

Two Northampton town centre roads have been closed off while more than 30 firefighters tackle a fire in the kitchen of a pub.

Six fire engines are currently stationed on St Giles Street and Fish Street while breathing apparatus-wearing firefighters put out flames in a first-floor kitchen of the Fox and Quill pub there.

Fire crews are currently tackling flames at the Fox and Quill pub, which has entrances in St Giles Street and Fish Street.

St Giles Street and St Giles Terrace are currently closed while emergency services attend the scene. The 999 call was made shortly after 1pm.

The pub, which has entrances in St Giles Street and Fish Street, has been evacuated, but a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed there have been no casualties.

Businesses and residents in the area are being advised to close their windows if they smell smoke.

Station manager Steve Swan, who is in charge of the scene, said: "The cause and amount of damage is unknown at this time.

"All persons were evacuated and no one was injured. One firefighter was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"We ask the public to respect the cordons for their own safety and assist our operational tactics.

"St Giles Street remained closed for some considerable time."