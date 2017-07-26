BREAKING NEWS: Men charged with throwing 'noxious substance' over four people in Northampton town centre

Two men have been charged after a "noxious substance" was thrown over a group of people outside of a Northampton town centre McDonald's.

Jake Price, 22, from Wellinborough and Taishon Whittaker, 26 from Wellingborough, were charged with administering a noxious substance and remanded this morning, July 26, at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

The incident occurred at around 4.45am on Sunday (July 23) in The Drapery.

Four people were splashed with the substance, which police believe was not acid, and were treated for minor injuries from which they have now recovered.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.