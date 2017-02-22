BREAKING NEWS: Man who died after collision with van in Northampton named by police

The man who died after a collision with a van has been named as a 57-year-old from Northampton.

The accident happened in Towcester Road. Northamptonshire Police this morning named the victim as 57-year-old Derek Messenger, from Louise Road, Northampton.

A spokesman said: "The collision happened at about 6.20pm on Friday (February 17), close to Starbucks at the St. James retail park. A white Citroen van was in collision with the victim, who was crossing the road.

"Mr Messenger was taken to University Hospital Coventry, but died in the early hours of Saturday."

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.