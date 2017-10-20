BREAKING NEWS: Man pleads guilty to Northampton town centre noxious substance attack

A man has pleaded guilty to splashing four people with ammonia in an attack in Northampton town centre.

Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, 20, from Ecton, today (October 20) admitted maliciously throwing the noxious substance in an incident on July 23 at around 4.45am in the Drapery.

Sterling-Campbell earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges at Northampton Crown Court in August.

Two of the four victims were police officers, while another was taken to hospital with ammonia in her eye.

Another defendant, Frank Taylor, 24, from Wellingborough, also pleaded guilty on October 12 after earlier denying the charge.

Two other men, Jake Price, 22, and Taishon Whittaker, 26, both from Wellingborough, have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Sterling-Campbell and Taylor will be sentenced after his co-defendants' trial, set for January 2018.