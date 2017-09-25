BREAKING NEWS: Man left in critical condition after stabbing in Northampton

A 33-year-old man was due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court today charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sean Devine, of Hardingstone, was arrested following an incident in Nene Way, Kings Heath, shortly after midnight yesterday (Sunday, September 24).

A 39-year-old man was taken to University Hospital, Coventry, to be treated for a stab wound to the neck. His condition was initially critical, but is no longer thought to be life-threatening.

Police later arrested a 39-year-old man from Kings Heath in connection with the incident and he is currently in police custody.