BREAKING NEWS: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in Northampton

A 30-year-old man is in a serious condition after suffering multiple stab wounds after an incident in Northampton in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to the Mill Lane area of Northampton shortly before 4am, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police told the Chronicle & Echo this morning after a number of people had contacted us.

The spokesman said the man was found "stumbling outside an address in Mill Lane and had suffered multiple stab wounds the chest, back and abdomen."

He is currently in a serious condition in Northampton General Hospital.

Police have taped off the football fields off Neneway as part of their investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have yet been made.