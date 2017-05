A man has been charged with an offence of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon following an altercation in Northampton on Saturday.

Herchel Soltz, 22, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, today (Monday).

One man was stabbed and another was assaulted in the town centre on Saturday (May 13) opposite the BBC Northampton building.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in Lower Mounts.