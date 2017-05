A 53-year-old man has been charged with raping a woman in a Northampton churchyard.

Eric Herminie, aged 53, from Northampton, is set to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, May 11).

Detectives launched an investigation following reports of an alleged sexual assault in St Giles’ churchyard, Northampton shortly before 9.30pm on Monday, 8 May.

