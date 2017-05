A 53-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in St Giles churchyard.

Detectives launched an investigation following reports of the assault at around 8.30pm on Monday, May 8.

Police taped off the entrances to the churchyard at St Giles Church yesterday morning.

A force spokeswoman has now confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault yesterday and remains in custody.