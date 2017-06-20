BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested after stabbing in Northampton earlier today

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 30-year-old was suffered multiple stab wounds in an attack in Northampton this morning.

Officers were called after they received reports of a man stumbling outside an address close to the Mill Lane-Nene Way junction in Kings Heath, shortly before 4am today.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, back and abdomen and was taken by paramedics to Northampton General Hospital where his condition has improved during the day.

Det Sgt Hayley Thurston, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was an extremely violent incident in which the victim suffered very serious injuries.

"We have arrested one male on suspicion of attempted murder. We are particularly keen to speak to a number of other people in connection with this. One of them is described as a white woman, aged about 19, with a large build. She was about 5ft 5in to 5ft 6in with black hair that was tied back in a ponytail. She was thought to be wearing dungarees.

"We're also looking for two other girls, both white and aged about 14-15, with skinny builds and straight brown hair. We also want to speak to a boy aged about 16 with a small, slim build and dark brown hair. He was wearing a black top and jeans," Det Sgt Thurston added.

"Anyone with information about the attack should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.