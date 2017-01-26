BREAKING NEWS: Main Northampton road closed after collision between car and bicycle

A busy road near the centre of Northampton has been closed off by police after a collision between a car and a bike.

London Road is currently shut between Queen Eleanor Road and the Queen Eleanor roundabout.

Original reports were that a schoolboy had been knocked off his bike at one of the Parkfield Avenue junctions, at around 8.10am.

A police spokeswoman has confirmed this was not the case, stating a man in his 20s is believed to have been injured in the collision.

He was taken to University Hospitals Coventry via land ambulance, though the air ambulance did attend the scene.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is expected to reopen in the next hour.