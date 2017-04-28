BREAKING NEWS: M1 shut in Northamptonshire after serious collision

A serious accident on the M1 has led to the closure of the southbound lanes of the motorway on a busy Northamptonshire stretch.

The collision saw a foreign registered lorry crash and embed itself into the embankment on southbound between junctions 15 and 14 near Salcey Forest.

The collision has caused traffic to back up onto the A45 at Queen Eleanor and beyond (credit Northampton Weather @NNweather)

The driver is thought to have suffered serious abdominal and leg injuries.

The three southbound lanes were then closed to allow the air ambulance to land. All other emergency services attended the scene.

Northbound traffic was initially held back but re-opened shortly before 8am.

Meanwhile, the entry ramp at junction 15 is closed as there is no access to the motorway, and this has led to queuing back into Northampton.