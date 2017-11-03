BREAKING NEWS: M1 closed near Northampton after accident involving three lorries

The M1 near Northampton was closed this morning after an accident involving three lorries.

Highways England has reported the M1 between junction 15 and 14 southbound is closed after the accident happened in the early hours of this morning.

Recovery work was still underway at 7am with work expected to continue into rush hour.

There are already tailbacks on the A45 approaching the M1.

Drivers are being warned of severe delays and urged to find alternative routes.

There is no information about the accident at this stage.