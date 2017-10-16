BREAKING NEWS: Libraries in the firing line as Northants county council reveals how it will save £9.6 million

A review of Northamptonshire's libraries and getting communities to run them themselves is included in proposals to save £9.6 million by the county council, it has been revealed.

In a statement released this morning, the council's cabinet announced it was starting public consultation on a number of options in a bid to reduce costs.

No further information was given in the statement on how the community involvement could work and which libraries were affected. Chief reporter Paul Lynch is currently at a press conference where more information was due to be given.

Other proposals listed in the statement included:

* Changes to the highways maintenance programme

* A reduction in funding for Trading Standards

* Cut in funding to Corby's children's centres

* Removal of bus subsidies.

The leader of Northamptonshire County Council, Councillor Heather Smith, said: "There is no denying that there are difficult decisions to be made, and the proposals we have before us will undoubtedly have an impact on local communities.

"Therefore, what we are looking to do with some of these proposals is gauge what role local communities themselves could have in the running of these services."