BREAKING NEWS: Hunt for gang launched after Northampton stabbing spree that left three with knife wounds

Detectives are hunting a gang of "teenagers" after five linked robberies in the east of Northampton early yesterday evening.

Three people sustained stab wounds and another was threatened with a knife during robberies in Lumbertubs and Thorplands between 5pm and 7pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 18).

Police believe they are linked and witnesses, or anyone with any information about those involved, are urged to contact Northampton CID on 101.

Detective Inspector James Larkin said: “We are treating these incidents extremely seriously. The attacks all happened in a similar area in a short period of time. All the victims were approached by a group of around five or six teenagers and threatened with violence if they did not hand over their mobile phone.

“Three of the victims sustained stab wounds which thankfully weren’t serious but all needed hospital treatment. Another was punched in the face and all were left extremely shaken by the attack.

“We deployed several officers to the area last night to conduct patrols and these will continue throughout the day and into the evening, to provide reassurance and to gather information to help us find those responsible.

“The offenders were all male and aged between 14 and 18.

“These incidents happened quite early in the evening when people would have been coming home from work or on their way out, and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or who thinks they know who may be involved, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Northamptonshire Police has released the times and locations of the incidents. They were:

- Between 5.10pm and 5.25pm, on a footpath near Lumbertubs lake, a teenage boy was punched and had his phone stolen.

- At about 6pm, in Waterview Walk, a woman in her 40s was threatened with a knife and had her phone stolen.

- Between 6pm and 6.35pm, in an underpass under Lings Way, near Crestwood Road, two teenagers were threatened, had a phone and handbag stolen, and an 18-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg.

- At about 6.30pm, in Lings Ways, a woman in her 30s was threatened and stabbed in the leg and had her phone stolen.

- Shortly before 7pm, in Billing Brook Road, a woman in her 20s was punched and stabbed in the arm and had her phone stolen.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Officers are also asking anyone who sees anything that may be discarded stolen property to get in touch.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.