BREAKING NEWS: Former borough council leader would not support David Mackintosh's bid to stand again as MP in Northampton

A senior Conservative has confirmed she would not support David Mackintosh's bid to run again in June's General Election due to his handling of the Sixfields saga.

Former Northampton Borough Council leader, Councillor Mary Markham, also confirmed Mr Mackintosh has been summoned to address the Northampton South Conservative Association early next month.

Northampton South MP David Mackintosh will have to win a vote by Tory party members if he is to stand at the June elections.

The meeting, on Tuesday, May 2, will begin at 7pm at a venue to be confirmed.

On the night the current MP could face two votes. First, members of the executive council will cast ballots on whether he should be allowed to stand again on June 8.

If he fails to win the approval from a majority of executive members, his selection will then be determined by a secret ballot of the wider 170-strong membership.

If he loses the membership-wide vote the association will propose at least two people to challenge for the candidacy.

Earlier today Mr Mackintosh said he was disappointed his Conservative colleagues had leaked reports to the media, stating they would not be backing him.

He said: “It is disappointing that a few of my colleagues have chosen to brief against me in the media when the country is about to make an important decision about who leads our country in the future.

"I am proud of my record as an MP, to date I have dealt with over 20,000 cases from thousands of my constituents. I would like to continue that work and intend to stand for re-election.”

But Councillor Markham said she would not be supporting him due to the way she says he handled criticism of his involvement in the failed Sixfields loan saga.

She said: "I urged David Mackintosh publicly some months ago to be more accountable, not just to the association management committee, but to his electorate too.

"I asked him to answer their questions and be more representative.

"I haven't seen any evidence of that since," she said.

Councillor Markham said there are potential candidates willing to stand for the candidacy.