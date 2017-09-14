BREAKING NEWS: Forensic teams seen leaving Northampton house as part of major 'operation'

Forensic teams, police, fire and ambulance crews are stationed outside a Northampton house this morning as part of a major incident, which has seen officers leaving a house wearing gas masks.

A property in Tresham Green, Ryehill is cordoned off as part of what appears to be a major operation.

The scene at Tresham Green this morning.

Currently, two fire engines, an ambulance, a major incident support vehicle, two police vans and a police 4x4 vehicle are positioned outside the property.

Witnesses have described how emergency services have gradually arrived at the property throughout the morning. They could not say whether there had been a raid on the home.

Police and fire services have been contacted for comment.

One officer at the scene told the Chron that the response was part of a"multi-agency operation".

A police van belonging to Derbyshire Constabulary is among the vehicles at the scene.

Updates to follow.