BREAKING NEWS: Five charged with murder of Northampton teen are remanded in custody

Four youths charged with the murder of 17-year-old Northampton boy Liam Hunt and a man - who can now be named - have been remanded in custody until May.

James Dodd, aged 18, of Sentinel Court, Camp Hill, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today alongside four other youths who cannot be named under section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act.

All five were remanded in custody until May 19, when they are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court for a plea hearing.

Dodd and the four youths are charged with murdering Liam Hunt in St George's Street at around 5pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Liam, aged 17, was taken to hospital with neck wounds but died from his injuries.