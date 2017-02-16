BREAKING NEWS: Five arrested on suspicion of murder in Northampton

Five arrests have now been made in connection with a Northampton murder investigation, police have confirmed today.

Four remain in custody and a 15-year-old has been released on bail, police said.

Liam Hunt, 17, suffered a fatal stab wound in an incident at Aldbury Court, St George's Street, Northampton, at around 5pm on February 14.

Chief Inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd said: "We have arrested five people on suspicion of murder.

"This is a tragic loss of a young life. We would like to reassure the community and partners that we will listen to and address and concerns they may have.

"I would like to thank the community and partners for their ongoing support, and to ask any witnesses and anyone with information to call the police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, or their local community safety team.

"I would like to reassure the communities of Northamptonshire that we are working tirelessly on this isolated and rare incident."