BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters tackle major blaze in Northampton

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the Far Cotton area of Northampton this evening,

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a fire in Gloucester Crescent at about 9.25pm after reports of a fire involving a barbecue, a shed and a hedgerow.

A spokesman for the service said that the fire had been brought under control and that all the gas cylinders had been accounted for. At the height of the fire, four crews were in attendance but that was scaled back to three, the spokesman said.

There were no reports of any injuries. An investigation was underway, the spokesman said, as to the cause of the fire.

Video: Jake Rowley

Picture: Twitter - @kirkleyhouse