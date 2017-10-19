BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters free passenger trapped in car after three-vehicle crash in Northampton

Emergency services released a passenger trapped in her car following a three-vehicle crash in Northampton, police have confirmed.

The accident in Kettering Road, Northampton, near Morrisons, happened at about 1.10pm.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said three vehicles were involved and emergency services had been working to free one of the people involved. It is not thought that the injuries were life-threatening, she said, and there were no other reports of any injuries.

Emergency services were working to clear the road as soon as possible. AA Travelwatch was reporting delays in both directions on Kettering Road.