BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters called after cellar fire at Northampton pub

A barman at a Northampton pub put out a fire in the cellar as fire crews arrived at the scene.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called after staff at The Garibaldi Hotel, in Bailiff Street, discovered a burning cooling unit in the basement.

Gary Cottis, 34, a bartender at the pub, told the Chronicle & Echo: "I came downstairs to find the cooling unit on fire. I think it must have overheated. I was able to put it out myself with an extinguisher."

A fire officer at the scene praised Gary for his quick-thinking actions.

It is unknown if the Garibaldi will be open for business at their 4pm opening time later today.