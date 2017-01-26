BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Northampton town centre pizza parlour

Firefighters have been scrambled to a main street in Northampton town centre after reports of a fire at a late-night restaurant and takeaway.

Two fire engines and around a dozen firefighters are attending the Red Hot pizza parlour in Gold Street.

The road has been closed by police while emergency services attend the scene. Bus route diversions are also in place.

The incident was first reported at around 3.30pm, according to Northamptonshire Police.

A force spokesman said the fire is believed to have started in a fryer on the ground floor.

He added: "The initial report was that someone had tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but had failed to do so."

Smoke can be seen pouring out the front of the building.

An ambulance has attended the scene, with a paramedic seen entering the snooker parlour next door. An eyewitness said a man seemed to have burns to one hand.

Chris Kent, owner of Spun Out record store nearby, said: "I heard from one of the guys next door that the deep fat fryer had caught fire and he couldn't do anything about it.

"I went outside because it was getting really smoky in here, I realised that something was going on. They've [Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue] been here for about an hour."